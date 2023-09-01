“It's 2023, we’re still talking about Mel Gibson" - community reacts to Endymion's choice of Grand Marshal

Members of the Jewish community say they're happy with the decision to rescind the actor's invite but are appalled the decision was made in the first place.

NEW ORLEANS — It took less than a day for Endymion to change their mind about Mel Gibson's initiation to be co-Grand Marshal for the parade.

The actor was swiftly removed from the lineup after backlash and the Krewe says it received threats.

The glittering display of one of New Orleans’ largest superkrewes will no longer feature Mel Gibson. Gibson has a long history of anti-Semitic, racist, and sexist rants and comments. Almost immediately after announcing he’d be co-grand marshal – Endymion faced a tsunami of negative feedback. Shortly after, they rescinded their offer.

Lindsey Baach Friedmann with the Anti-Defamation League believes Endymion made the right choice.

“It's 2023, we’re still talking about Mel Gibson, we’re still uplifting Mel Gibson, it's just really surprising to me. I believed there was a larger community awareness who he is," she said.

“If you say something hurtful to and about a community and you apologize, but you go back and double down on it and do it again, have you really apologized?” she said.

The Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, the Greater New Orleans Clergy Council, and the Jewish Community Relations Council released a joint statement: “Although it has been announced that Mel Gibson will no longer ride due to reported threats, ADL…are appalled that Endymion chose Mel Gibson as the parade’s 2023 Grand Marshal to begin with.”

In a statement, Endymion said in part they “received significant feedback about our grand marshal announcement...some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern. In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade.”

12-year Endymion member, and member of the Jewish community, Austin Marks said he was shocked when he initially heard about the announcement.

“It hurts, it's so unnecessary, he’s a known misogynist, he’s a racist, he’s an anti-Semite. So to give him a platform during Mardi Gras and carnival of all times…. It does a terrible service to both Endymion as an organization and New Orleans as a whole," he said. “I would ask Endymion to do a little more though, it makes sense for them to have some sort of committee or group of folks to oversee who they chose to select as their Grand Marshals.”