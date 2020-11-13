Sheriff's Office, Ozanam Inn adapting to keep Thanksgiving traditions alive

From where the meal can be held, to how many dishes they can serve, community organizations are having to adjust their holiday meal

NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving in the midst of a pandemic is forcing a lot of people to adjust. However, several local organizations are doing what they can to make sure those who need a warm meal get one.

"Of course, this year because of COVID, we're unable to have it at the Morial Convention Center," said Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

For 45 years, the sheriff's office has made Thanksgiving special to many.

"This is an opportunity for us to give back," he said. "For us to help those most in need."

The pandemic though has put a kink in the celebration, and with so much going on, why not just cancel it?

"So many people said you can't, you have to do this," Gusman responded. "You have to continue this tradition and keep going on."

So this year, they'll be bringing the meal to those who need it. The only problem, is they need help.

"Right now we have orders for 2,700," said Gusman. "Our volunteers will be needed to deliver the meals, we'll starting lining up in front of the kitchen facility. We'll then give them the sheet where they're going, and make sure they have all the COVID PPE."

"It's brutal," said Renee Blanche. "It's really hard, it breaks our heart we can't open our doors to more folks."

Blanche is the Deputy Director/Director of Development at Ozanam Inn. They're also having to adjust. Their annual feast will go from serving hundreds, to only about 57.

"Unfortunately, homeless don't have family here to spend with on the holidays, so this year we're trying to make it as special as we can," Blanche said.

Volunteers will also not be allowed inside to help. However, those who want to bring food to be served are invited to.

"We're here to show our residents they're cared for, they're not forgotten," Blanche said. "And this holiday is special to them as it is everybody else."

Thanksgiving will be different to so many this year. However, with the generosity of others, it looks like tradition will keep going. Which for those who rely on it, is something they'll be grateful for.

If you'd like to volunteer for the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving meal, go to their website here.

If you'd like more information on how to help those at Ozanam Inn, go to their website here.

