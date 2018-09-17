A New Orleans school bus company is drawing fire from residents in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

They complain about buses belonging to Kids First Transportation, being parked on city neutral grounds and sidewalks near Martin Luther King Blvd. and South Lopez Street.

WWL-TV asked one driver why so many buses appear to be illegally parked rather than being in a lot where's they're supposed to be kept.

"Just making room," the driver said. "All the school buses came back and we're just making a little room."

Gabe Markel said the buses are parked in front his family's lumber business, all day long.

"The roads are blocked," Markel said. "The visibility is bad. The neutral grounds end up getting torn up and washed away."

Broadmoor Improvement Association President Maggie Carroll claims the buses have damaged public property.

"They've destroyed the neutral grounds over there," Carroll said. "That was a beautification project that Broadmoor worked on. We planted trees. At least two trees have been killed. They were cypress trees."

Placards in the bus windows indicate Kids First provides transportation for a number of charter schools in New Orleans.

Carroll shot a video showing how easy it is to get on one of the unsecured buses.

"I couldn't believe that the doors are just left wide open," Carroll said. "Somebody could be waiting on one of those buses. There could be drugs. There could be a device of some sort. It just seems very dangerous."

District B City Councilman Jay H. Banks is aware of the problem.

"Quality of life is something we're not negotiating," Banks said. "Those buses should not be on those neutral grounds. They should not be blocking the sidewalk and they should not be a detriment to the neighborhood."

Councilman Banks sent city parking enforcement to tickets the buses, but they were gone by the time officers arrived.

Banks is urging neighbors to call his office the next time they see the buses illegally parked.

"We are prepared to send parking control out there immediately," Banks said.

The owner of the bus company did not respond to WWL-TV's request for comment.

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

