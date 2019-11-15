NEW ORLEANS — A revitalization of New Orleans’ famed Bourbon Street has been completed.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other city officials and community leaders Thursday to celebrate the $9.5 million project that began in September 2018 and spans the 500 to 800 blocks of Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter.

The completed Phase 2 project included upgrades to lighting, security cameras, and the implementation of a movable bollard system, better drainage, an improved sewer system, and new pavement.

Cantrell described the improvements to the infrastructure as “historical.”

