NEW ORLEANS -- A construction worker is recovering after falling at the National World War II Museum Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old man was brought to the hospital with several injuries New Orleans Emergency Medical Services tweeted.

We’re active in the 1000 block of Magazine with @NOLAFireDept- construction worker fell on the 3rd story. High angle rescue in progress. Avoid the area due to emergency vehicles blocking traffic. @nolaready More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/MoyTJn8oo5 — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) July 5, 2018

The New Orleans Fire Department also responded, conducting a high-angle rescue.

The man's condition was not released.

