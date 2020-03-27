NEW ORLEANS — No one was hurt after a container ship ran aground Friday morning on the Mississippi River near Belle Chasse.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Belita ran aground around 3:20 a.m. near 12-mile point at mile marker 81 of the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard said that there were no reported injuries or pollution caused by the crash.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

“Our top priority in this incident is the safe recovery of this vessel, while protecting the marine environment,” USCG Capt. Kristi Luttrell said.

Ship traffic has been restricted near the grounded ship.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

More Stories

ALSO: Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

ALSO: Crews responding to water main break in Algiers, S&WB says