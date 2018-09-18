NEW ORLEANS - A 58-year-old father was shot and killed while working as a clerk in a gas station convenience store early Tuesday, according to police.

The NOPD said the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at a Fuel Express gas station in the in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard. Officers found the man inside the store shot multiple times. He later died at the scene.

Around 10:20 a.m., police released photos of two persons of interest who are being sought for questioning.

Several customers who said they were regulars at the store said the victim, who had not been identified as of 3 pm, would be missed.

"He's a very good person," said one man who said he frequented the store. "(He was) a very nice person, a very kind-hearted person."

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Everett Briscoe at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

