NEW ORLEANS — Parts of Convention Center Boulevard will be closed to traffic Monday for President Donald Trump’s visit to the city.

Convention Center Boulevard from Julia Street to Henderson Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s communications department said Friday. Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes into New Orleans’ Central Business District during the closure.

Trump will address the National Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention at the convention center. The visit will mark the second time Trump has traveled to the Farm Bureau’s annual convention.

