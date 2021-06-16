'Cool Zoo' reopens to a crowd ready to beat the heat

It's the first time it's opened since the pandemic, and people are flooded with excitement

NEW ORLEANS — Things are getting wet at the Audobon Zoo.

Between water slides, lazy river and a giant alligator that dumps water on you, families are flooded with excitement that "Cool Zoo" is back open.

"My favorite part of Cool Zoo?" said Chimene Grant Saloy. "That it's cool, that it's wet and refreshing."

Saloy is the Vice President of Community Affairs for Audobon Nature Institute. She says seeing kids run around again after almost two years is long overdue.

"Because of COVID-19 last year, we suffered a great deal," Saloy said. "We lost multi-million dollars because we were closed during the peak season, so we're excited to be able to reopen again."

A crowd was there Wednesday to celebrate the opening.

"So much fun," said 13-year-old Victor Cruz.

Victor and sister, 16-year-old Victoria Teruel, say there's nowhere else they'd rather be.

"You just enjoy yourself out there," he said.

"It felt nice because in a world full of COVID we're escaping it," Victoria said. "The pool is always nice and cool, food is delicious and you can spend time with family."

Whether sliding, floating or playing in a fountain, people young and old came to 'Cool Zoo' for a good time, ready to beat the heat.