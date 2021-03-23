Coroner identifies man whose body was found in burning car in Algiers

Last week, an NOFD spokesman told WWL-TV, “This fire was no accident.”

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Coroner’s Office has identified the dead man found inside a burning vehicle last week in Algiers.

Firefighters located Reverto Harris, 49, in the back seat of the charred, white Chevrolet Suburban, last Tuesday around 4 a.m., in the 100 block of Pinewood Court.

According to the coroner, Harris’s cause of death was a gunshot wound. Last week, an NOFD spokesman told WWL-TV, “This fire was no accident.”

A neighbor was just getting home from Houston when he says he saw a man lighting the vehicle on fire.

“I see some guy put gasoline on a white truck, right there,” Martinez said. “After he put the fire on there, he go running.”

The witness says it wasn’t long before the burning vehicle exploded.

“It sounded like there were bullets that would then explode,” Martinez said. That’s what I saw. And I saw someone run toward the woods back there. That’s what I saw.”

New Orleans police were investigating the crime as an “unclassified death.”

The death is now a possible homicide.

WWL-TV spoke with another neighbor who lives on Pinewood Court.

He says lately there’s been a lot of crime throughout the city.

“I’m just scared to hear that happened,” the neighbor said. “Whoever the person was, my condolences go to the family. Other than that, this city’s got to get it together, man.”

The NOPD declined to release any additional details at this time.