Investigators have officially identified a young couple that was found dead inside a New Orleans East garage last week.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna's Office officially identified the couple as 19-year-old Michael Willis and 17-year-old Markeisha Gilmore. The coroner's office said their cause of death remains under investigation.

Willis and Gilmore were found dead inside a running car inside a garage in the 7400 block of Briarheath Drive Thursday. Police responded to the scene after a neighbor called to say they heard a car running inside the building for about 45 minutes.

Willis, 20, worked for Jefferson Parish, his family said. Gilmore, 18, was a student at LSU studying nursing, according to her family.

Family and friends of the victims said they believe the two died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Those that knew them best said they are gone too soon.

Following the shocking news, dozens of people gathered for a vigil. Candles and balloons filled the air as the somber event served to let people remember their loved ones.

