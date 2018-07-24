NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board will face some tough questions Tuesday about how they determine how much water each customer uses.

The council’s public works committee is expected to hear from officials about their estimation practices at a meeting at 9 a.m.

The S&WB has come under fire from residents who say they have been overcharged for service. The board uses two ways to estimate usage: going out and reading each meter in the city or estimating usage based on a formula that considers past usage.

Sending a meter reader to each home is an impossible task because the city only employs 40 people to do that job.

