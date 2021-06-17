Councilman Jared Brossett on 2020 DUI arrest: 'I’m a better man today'

“It’s important that when you make a mistake you come forward as I did and take responsibility. I took responsibility and I’m moving forward."

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since his DUI arrest, District D New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett spoke on camera about how the incident has impacted his life.

On the Eyewitness Morning News Thursday, Councilman Brossett discussed several issues including penalties for short-term rentals and the need for workers to have a living wage. Near the end of the interview, he was asked about his DUI charge after crashing his city-owned car last July.

“I’ve apologized to my constituents and to the citizens. I’ve approached it head-on. Look, I’m a better man today,” Brossett said.

He may be better today, but back in June he seemed disorientated and a police officer described him as “confused” after his city-issued Chevy Tahoe crossed the neutral ground on Elysian Fields Avenue in Gentilly.

He eventually hit another SUV.

Among the results when you Google Brossett’s name, is a piece of the video posted by NOLA.com which was recorded by a man shortly after the crash. In it, Brossett’s voice sounds slurred.

No one was hurt in the crash, but Brossett failed a field sobriety test, refused a breathalyzer and ultimately pleaded not guilty to drunk driving.

Earlier this year, the City Council placed more restrictions and increased penalties for violations of its take-home policy for city-issued vehicles. As part of his agreement with the district attorney’s office, Brossett will also have to reimburse the city for the SUV that was destroyed in last summer’s crash.

To avoid the case being prosecuted, Brossett entered a diversion program. He’s now encouraging others to seek help when they need it.

“If anybody out there is struggling with mental health, addiction, substance abuse, please come forward and contact me. I could put you in touch with many agencies throughout the city,” Brossett said.

Whether it was by choice or because of all the isolation during the pandemic, Brossett rarely made on-camera appearances or apologies about the matter.

“Some people will accept the fact that he made a mistake and he’s going to own up for it. Other people will not, that he was intoxicated, got behind the wheel of a vehicle which is just not dangerous to him, but is dangerous to everyone,” said Ed Chervenak, Political Scientist at the University of New Orleans.

Chervenak says history has shown us that politicians can rebound from personal and legal problems. He said being sincere can help their cause.

Brossett is term-limited in District D, but some are predicting he may run for an at-large council seat. Chervenak says regardless of the sincerity of Brossett’s apology, the crash incident is likely to come up again if he chooses to run for an at-large council seat.

“He’s facing two pretty credible challengers in the at-large race and so that’s probably not going to help him going against those two credible challengers,” Chervenak said.

“It’s important that when you make a mistake you come forward as I did and take responsibility. I took responsibility and I’m moving forward,” Brossett said.