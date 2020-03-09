Councilwoman Moreno petitions for the use of larger voting locations for voters safety

"The right to vote is sacred, and we must do all we can to ensure everyone can safely and easily vote this November."

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council voted Thursday morning on a resolution urging officials to allow use of sports facilities as a polling place for the upcoming election.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno introduced resolution R-20-283, petitioning Louisiana Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin and other officials, to support the use of the Smoothie King Center or the Superdome as a voting location in November for safer voting during the public health emergency.

"Opening large spaces like the arena for voting helps preserve social distancing and other public health measures. That grows confidence in the process and helps put voter concerns at ease,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said.

Moreno has gained the support of many organizations such as the Orleans Registrar of Voters, the Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Jewish Women, to move the initiative forward and do what she can to help show the commitment to prioritizing the preservation of voting rights.

"The right to vote is sacred, and we must do all we can to ensure everyone can safely and easily vote this November."

Ardoin has been the intended recipient of frustrations from others because of his office's involvement in elections.

Wednesday evening, Governor John Bel Edwards filed a memorandum in federal court, asking Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick to force Louisiana’s Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, to use this summer’s COVID-19 election plan in November.

The governor filed the memo hours after Ardoin released a statement, saying there will be no extra voting days or polling hours this fall, and blaming the governor’s lack of support.

