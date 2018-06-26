NEW ORLEANS – Nearly 200 people say they plan to attend a counter-protest against the Westboro Baptist Church during the church's planned picket of Loyola University this week.

In a news release, the Westboro Baptist Church said it plans to protest outside Loyola on Thursday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The church said it will preach against "sins and sinful teaching" that happens on campus including homosexuality, drunkenness, evolution and free will.

The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the church, based in Topeka, Kansas, as a hate group that is known for harsh anti-gay beliefs and crude signs.

"Westboro Baptist Church is arguably the most obnoxious and rabid hate group in America," the SPLC says.

The Maroon, Loyola's student newspaper, reported that the school sent emails to students condemning the protests.

“Loyola University New Orleans condemns any and all forms of hatred and bigotry. The safety and well-being of our community are always our primary concerns, and while such events are generally managed without incident, both LUPD and NOPD will be present during the planned protest,” Director of Public Safety Todd Warren wrote.

The Maroon reported that Warren discouraged students from posting about the protests on social media because it “merely advances their publicity-seeking agenda.”

Despite Warren’s warnings, a counter-protest event called “Loyola Westboro Baptist Protest Tailgate” was created on Facebook. More than 180 Facebook users have responded that they will attend the event, and another 850 have said they are interested.

The counter-protest event organizers said the goal of the event is “a cheerful celebration of equality, tolerance and personal freedom.”

“If you’re a fellow sinner and are willing to accept your fiery fate of damnation, COME ON DOWN!!!” the description of the event says.

