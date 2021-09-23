Westwego Police phone lines down, Cox outage hits westbank, St. Charles Parish after line cut

The company says a fiber ring was cut and, at the moment, they don't have a timeline for restoration.

NEW ORLEANS — People in Algiers, the west bank of Jefferson Parish and St. Charles Parish awoke Thursday morning to their internet being out after Cox Communications said that a fiber ring was cut in the Mid-City area.

Westwego police said that the outage has caused a major part of its phone system and computer networks are down. They said 9-1-1 is still operational, but that their non-emergency lines and computer systems were affected.

Cox did not elaborate on how the ring got cut, but said that it affected those three areas.

"We are investigating the cause of the damage, working to restore services and will have an update on the restoration time as soon as possible."