NEW ORLEANS —

The damaged crane hanging over Canal Street has been secured, allowing more businesses near the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site to reopen, city officials said Friday.

The evacuation zone around the construction site has been reduced even further ahead of the planned demolition. A contractor hired by the property owner worked Thursday and Friday to secure the crane's tower and boom using cables strapped to the core tower of the building.

The New Orleans Fire Department received a letter Friday verifying that the crane had been stabilized.

Nine businesses have been cleared from the evacuation zone, allowing pedestrian traffic to access them again.

The businesses are:

Fischer’s Jewelry

HI New Orleans

Big Easy Tattoo

Ace Cash Express

Viva

Ruby Slipper

Diva Beauty Supplies

Rainbow

Saenger Theatre

The Saenger Theater will reopen in early December, officials said. A temporary covered walkway has been installed in front of the building to protect pedestrians.

City officials are encouraging people to patronize the businesses, which were left without customers since the Oct. 12 collapse, but are asking customers to obey all signs and security instructions around the evacuation area.

Sewerage and Water Board crews completed work to bury a temporary rerouted sewer line Friday, meaning that Burgundy Street would be reopened from Iberville to Bienville streets Saturday morning.

Rampart Street from Iberville to Canal streets, Iberville Street from Burgundy to North Rampart streets, and Canal from Elk to Burgundy streets will remain closed through the demolition.

