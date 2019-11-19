NEW ORLEANS — Crews were moving a crane into place at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in an effort to secure the crane that has been hanging over the structure for about a month.

The crane, which hangs over both Canal and Rampart Streets, will be secured so that the evacuation zone can shrink and more businesses can be reopened.

The crane has been hanging over the side since it and another crane were taken down a week after the partial collapse of the structure.

The city of New Orleans has said that it will be another two months or so before the rest of the structure can be imploded and another three months afterward until the cleanup is complete.

The Hard Rock site collapsed on October 12, killing three people and injuring several others.

Since that time a several block area around the site has been closed. That includes the Saenger Theatre, which has moved several of its shows down the street to the Mahalia Jackson Theatre of the Performing Arts.