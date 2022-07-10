Popular sisters who died in crash remembered by friends

Friends said the victims were Julie and Lisa Kelley. They referred to Julie Kelly as "the glue that held us together" in the neighborhood.

NEW ORLEANS — People in the Bywater neighborhood are mourning the deaths of two sisters from New Orleans who were killed in a crash and fire in Ocean Springs, Mississippi Saturday morning.

Reports say the crash occurred eastbound on Highway 90.

Witnesses told the Biloxi Sun Herald that the wreck involved four vehicles, two of which caught fire.

Friends of the sisters identified them to WWL-TV as Julie and Lisa Kelley, who were both in their 50s.

They said a dog belonging to Julie was also in the vehicle and perished. The dog had recently been rescued by Julie, who was remembered fondly.