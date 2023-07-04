Crescent City Classic will go on rain or shine

The race starts at 8 a.m. outside the Caesars Superdome and ends in City Park.

NEW ORLEANS — It could be a wet Saturday morning in New Orleans as runners and walkers are lining up for the Crescent City Classic 10k. The race starts at 8 a.m. outside the Caesars Superdome. It ends in City Park.

WWL-TV Weather Experts said the weather doesn’t look severe but will likely be a wet start as runners are lining up and starting the race. Towards the end of the race, as the festival is underway, forecasts show the rain moving out.

"We are a rain or shine event like every festival in the city," said CCC Operations Director Kristen Stuart. "I know our community is ready to get a little wet, get a little dirty. We have an inclement weather plan, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be severe thunderstorms.”



Stuart said 65 percent of participants are walkers.

"Those walkers are carrying strollers, wagons of refreshments, so they could absolutely bring an umbrella," Stuart said.

She expects about 13,500 participants this year. Pre-COVID, they were seeing about 15,000 participants.

"We're creeping back up," she said.



The CCC typically invites world-class athletes, but that elite program is paused, giving local runners an opportunity to place in the top.

Andrew Rogers, who is running for Team Gleason, has been training to hopefully place in the top 500.

"Steve will tell you every dollar counts, and it's not about him. It's about everyone else in the ALS community, so the opportunity and privilege to run for Team Gleason helps ALS and brings more attention to our foundation,” Rogers said.

Some are running for charity, while others running to be a part of the excitement.

"To go the after party and have fun," said 10-year-old participant Avery Sanchez.

Participants must pick up their bib numbers and register by 7 p.m. Friday at the Expo. Day of race registration is not available.