NEW ORLEANS - Crews began work to remove the pedestal at the site of the former P.G.T. Beauregard monument in City Park Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the New Orleans City Park Improvement Association said it is working with the city to remove the final pieces from the site. The pedestal will be stored at City Park until a final destination is selected for the Beauregard monuments.

It is unclear how long the process to remove the pedestal will take.

The association says it plans to landscape the circle where the monument once stood.

The bronze equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park was removed in May 2017.

WWL-TV reporter Paul Murphy contributed to this report.

