Crews repair Lakeview sewer main break Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — The New OrelansSewerage and Water Board is reportedly repairing a broken sewer main in Lakeview Thursday.

The break happened on Memphis street.

Crews there told WWLTV that they had been working for hours to repair the break.

They say everything should be turned back on again Thursday night but will have to return in the morning to fill the hole.

It's unclear how the break happened but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. 

