Curbside recycling returns to parts of New Orleans next week

The mayor's office said the program will mean some changes for residents, including possible changes to their trash collection days.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Curbside recycling collection will resume for parts of New Orleans next week after more than a year of the service being suspended.

Starting on Nov. 7, households in Service Area 2 and Service Area 3 will again be able to set carts out to participate in the program.

Service Area 2 consists of areas west of the Industrial Canal, including Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods. Service Area 3 includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods.

“With the implementation of our new sanitation contracts, we can again provide a more sustainable option to cleaning up this City," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Tuesday.

Cantrell's office said the program will mean some changes for residents. Households will now set out trash and recycling on the same day of the week starting next week. Some houses may be assigned new collection days as routes are redrawn for collection on weekdays only.

You can check your collection day by address by visiting nola.gov/recycling or calling 311.

The mayor's office said homes that have black recycling carts will receive a new sticker with instructions on how to apply it to their cart. The sticker will allow collection crews to know which carts are for solid waste or recycling.

"The new stickers will make the program easier for collections crews to differentiate between carts. This work has the potential to lead to a more effective program that can capture more recyclable materials to be turned into new products, creating local jobs and more feedstock for manufacturers," said Charlotte Pitt, Director of Grant Development for the Recycling Partnership.

Residents should only put recyclable materials in their carts, including aluminum and steel cans, paper (including newspaper and cardboard), and empty plastic bottles and jugs. Residents should give food and drink containers a quick rinse before placing them directly into the recycling carts.

Items that can not be recycled include plastic bags, paper towels, pizza boxes, electrical equipment, glass, batteries, and clothing.

The collected recycled materials will go to facilities in Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge where they will be sorted and sent to processors, the mayor's office said.

For more information, to look up your collection day or to receive a cart, residents should call 311 or visit nola.gov/recycling