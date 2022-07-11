Curbside recycling returns to entire city of New Orleans

The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that are currently covered by Metro Service Group.

NEW ORLEANS — Several neighborhoods had recycling picked up for the first time in about a year. It's part of the rollout of two garbage collectors who began serving in parts of New Orleans Monday.

The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that are currently covered by Metro Service Group. Despite confusion over contracts and funding, all three say they will continue working.

"They came really early," Barry Braxton, who lives in Gentilly said.

Braxton saw IV Waste trucks in front of his home at 5 a.m. Monday.

"It was really smooth. The first truck that passed was trash pickup and 30 minutes later a recycling truck passed by and they did a great job so I'm really happy with it," Braxton said.

It was the first time he had recycling picked up in a year.

"I'm an avid recycler and it was disappointing to not have recycling for as long as we did so I'm really happy it has restarted," Braxton said.

IV Waste began collecting in Service Area 2 Monday which includes areas west of the industrial canal such as Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater, and the Marigny.

Waste Pro is now servicing Area 1 which includes parts of New Orleans East and the Lower Ninth Ward.



"This past year certainly has been a tumultuous one for the department of sanitation," Matt Torri, Director of the New Orleans Department of Sanitation said. "I think residents have been hopeful and that hope turned to excitement today when they actually saw trucks not only pick up their waste but recycling and that's something all residents in New Orleans deserve to have."

It's the first time the entire city has had a recycling service since Ida.

"100 percent covered right now," Torri said.

"I've actually saved a few items because I knew they would start recycling so I'm ready to fill it back up again," Braxton said.