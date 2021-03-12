Customers/businesses sad Harry's on Magazine will close

After more than six decades of being open, the owners announced doors will close next year

NEW ORLEANS — After more than six decades, Harry's Ace Hardware on Magazine will be closing its doors. The owners say that's expected to happen next year. The announcement though, sent shockwaves through the neighborhood.

There's sadness along Magazine, as news spreads of Harry's closure.

"Quite shocked, just another thing being lost," said longtime shopper, Charles Caine.

"I'm going to miss this store if it goes out of business, I really will," said Geraldine Myers.

The owners declined our request for an interview, but according to a press release, the decision was made because of rising costs, natural disasters, and increasing competition from e-commerce.

"I think this is really bad news for everybody in the local and the neighborhood," said Haibo Peng.

Peng owns Garden District Shoe Repair Owner, a business practically next to Harry's. He says the hardware store is his go-to place when a quick fix is needed.

"Every time," he said. "I don't even have to lock my door if I need something from next door. I shop a lot there, and I cannot imagine I do my work without Ace."

"It's a part of who New Orleans is," says Alysia Fields.

Across the street at the Collective Shop, Fields say the store means more to the area than people realize.

"Most of my customers from the beginning came from Ace Hardware," she said. "It's been a part of the community for so long, it's going to be dearly missed."

Harry's Ace Hardware has helped so many people over the years, and to hear it'll be closing its doors has loyal customers heartbroken.

Like for Geraldine Myers, who says it's irreplaceable.

"I've been in my home for 53 years so I've been coming here just about that long," she said. "There's going to be a void, a void of the service there really is."

After 63 years of service, saying goodbye won't be easy.

"I grew up down the street," said Caine. "I now live a few blocks away and it's just I think it means a lot to us instead of having to travel to a huge store. You can even see the sign on the side of it when it used to be an auto dealership it's still there. It's sad."

However, customers say this uptown landmark will always hold a special place in their heart.