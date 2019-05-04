NEW ORLEANS — The stabbing of a woman and man at a church on Canal Street by a woman who had already been jailed for a stabbing in the French Quarter in January illustrates the dangers to the public of violent suspects being given low or non-existent bond amounts, according to Orleans Parish DA Leon Cannizzaro.

Thursday, police say that Uhuru Howard, 46, was arrested after stabbing a woman who had just dropped her daughter off at the daycare at the Canal Street Church and then attacking a man who was bringing his young child to the daycare.

The female victim was listed in critical condition after being stabbed in the head. The male victim was treated on the scene.

Story continues under video of pastor talking about incident

Cannizzaro said Howard was accused of stabbing a man in the French Quarter in January and freed on a $2,500 bond. He also said she was arrested for threatening to stab her own mother this past weekend and given an outright release in that case.

“Our city’s zeal to see empty jail beds should not threaten public safety,” he said. “Our courts need to be more judicious about releasing violent offenders, particularly when needed mental health and substance-abuse services remain lacking. This case cries out for the need for our courts to conduct mental health or substance-abuse evaluations before simply releasing someone without conditions or treatment for their underlying issues.”



The NOPD said it believed that Howard had some mental issues in a news release after the attack.

Howard's mother told The New Orleans Advocate that her daughter has been struggling with mental issues.

"I can confirm she has a mental illness that I was attempting to get the criminal justice system to understand," said her mother, Helen Howard.