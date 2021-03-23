Daughter of slain man torched in Algiers pleads for tipsters to come forward: 'We need closure'

Reverto Clemente Harris, 49, was found inside a Chevrolet Suburban that was torched in the 100 block of Pinewood Court about 4 a.m. on March 16.

NEW ORLEANS — The daughter of a New Orleans man who was shot to death and then burned inside a car last week is asking the public to help authorities catch whoever is responsible.

“If someone knows anything, please — we need closure, we need to find out what happened to our father,” Tearra Harris said Tuesday.

Harris’ father, 49-year-old Reverto Clemente Harris, was found inside a Chevrolet Suburban that was torched in the 100 block of Pinewood Court about 4 a.m. on March 16.

An Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office spokesman said Tuesday that Harris was the victim of a homicide, having died from at least one bullet wound before the vehicle had been set on fire.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call about the blaze discovered Harris’ body in the back seat of the charred Suburban, which had been left about 10 miles away from his home in Woodmere on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.

A New Orleans Fire Department spokesman that day said the blaze “was no accident.” A neighborhood resident described seeing a man ignite the Suburban and run toward some nearby woods shortly before it exploded.

Police have released few other details about the case. They haven’t named any suspects in Harris’ slaying or discussed a possible motive.

Tearra Harris said her father’s survivors include seven children that he supported with his earnings from his lengthy career as a welder.

“My father was a working man who loved his kids,” Tearra Harris said. “We have no idea who would’ve done this, and we just hope the police are able to find the culprit. All we can do is wait for the police to do their job.”

Reverto Harris was one of two recent homicide victims the Coroner’s Office publicly identified Tuesday. In the other case, the Coroner’s Office said 27-year-old Nyeme Hodges was fatally shot while driving in the 2100 block of Allen Street in the 7th Ward on Thursday evening.

Police haven’t named any suspects or discussed a potential motive in Hodges’ killing either.

Anyone with information about the deaths of Harris or Hodges may call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters do not have to give their names or testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.