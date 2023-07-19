Investigation into City Park after dozens of fish appear in lagoon

The sight and smell of rotting fish floating in the water belies the natural beauty of the popular biking and walking trail along the northwest lagoon in City Park.

NEW ORLEANS — The sight and smell of dead, rotting fish floating in the water belies the natural beauty of the popular biking and walking trail along the northwest lagoon in New Orleans City Park.

Wednesday, Randy Allen noticed the fish kill as he rode his bike down Marconi Drive.

“It’s disgusting, all the way up, all the way down, the birds ain’t even out here no more,” Allen said

The fish kill is located on the lagoon between Fillmore Avenue and Allen Toussaint Boulevard.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Gary Vitrano investigated the situation.

He confirmed that dissolved oxygen in the water was very low.

“I didn’t observe any moribund fish or dying fish or fish gasping for air,” Vitrano said. “But with these conditions I wouldn’t be surprised to see other fish kills in the park.”

According to Vitrano, a combination of factors could have led to the fish kill including the heat. He said the water in the lagoon is about 90 degrees. Vitrano also cited the vegetation, predominately duckweed that is growing and now decaying in the water.

“When the water is that hot it just doesn’t hold the oxygen,” Vitrano said. “What you have is a coverage of duckweed which also blocks out the sunlight and doesn’t allow the production of oxygen in the water.”

Vitrano estimated hundreds of dead fish in the lagoon including bass, catfish, shad and blue gill.

I’ve been coming to City Park for 63 years. I’ve never seen anything like this.

Last month, LADWF warned about the possibility of fish kills due to the summer heat wave.

In a statement, the City Park Conservancy admitted to spraying to eradicate an invasive aquatic weed Cuban Bulrush occurred approximately two weeks ago within the area of the fish kill. But, pointed to Wildlife and Fisheries findings that the oxygen depletion was due to the water's heat and the duckweed's coverage.