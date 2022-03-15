Seventh Ward shooting: 1 person dead, another wounded

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Derbigny Street.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say one person is dead and another wounded after a shooting in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Derbigny Street. Officers arriving at the scene found two victims who had been shot.

Police say one person was declared dead at the scene, and paramedics took the second person to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.