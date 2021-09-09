Despite fears, New Orleans levees held against Ida on Katrina's 16th anniversary

"Definitely the intensity was very strong the storm surge wasn't quite as big as Katrina, but it did have a storm surge, it hit a little bit different than Katrina,"

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida tested the levee system in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. Leaders with the Southeast Flood Protection Authority East said the levees withstood Ida's strength.

"I am excited to report the levees performed beautifully," Kelli Chandler, the Regional Director for the Southeast Flood Protection Authority East said.

The organization oversees nearly 200 miles of levees as wells as flood walls, flood gates and pumping stations that protect both Orleans and Jefferson Parishes.

"We've gone out and done assessments we will be finishing up those assessments today along with CPRA, we have found no damage to the levees which is great news," Chandler said.

Chandler said, now after the storm hit, contractors are to remove the debris from the levees to ensure they are functioning properly. Leaders with the organization said they are now assessing how to make sure the levee protection system is better for the next storm that could impact the area.

"Definitely the intensity was very strong the storm surge wasn't quite as big as Katrina, but it did have a storm surge, it hit a little bit different than Katrina," Chandler said.

James Wood is one of many enjoying the Lakefront views while visiting from Luling.

While visiting the city he saw something familiar here in Orleans parish, the levee, and credits them for doing their job and protecting people's homes when Ida hit.

"Doesn't look like any damage on it, I think it's doing is job, the water is calm, it's tranquilizing, it's nice to see some kind of calm scene," Wood said.

