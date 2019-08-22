NEW ORLEANS — AT&T is making a major donation to Dillard University as a Dillard alum retires from their Board of Directors.

Dillard University received a $250,000 donation from AT&T that will be put towards curriculum development, internship opportunities and graduate school preparation in the College of Business.

According to the University, the donation was made in honor of Joyce Roche's retirement from AT&T's Board of Directors. Roche is a Dillard alum who has found international success in the business community.

"Having the opportunity to pursue a business career and launching that career through achieving an MBA allowed me to reach career heights I never could have imagined,” she said. “I am thrilled that AT&T has provided the funds to offer future Dillard students the same opportunity.”

AT&T presented a ceremonial check to Dillard University during the opening of their new store on Old Gentilly Road in New Orleans on Aug. 21.