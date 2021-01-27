Disaster SNAP benefits approved for 6 SELA Parishes for Hurricane Zeta

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online before calling to make the process easier.

NEW ORLEANS — Three months after Hurricane Zeta hit Louisiana, Disaster SNAP benefits have been approved in six southeast Louisiana parishes.

Residents in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne Parishes who lost food during Hurricane Zeta and do not receive regular SNAP benefits are eligible for assistance.

Applications will only be accepted over the phone or through the mail. Residents should call LAHelpU Customer Service Center during the week of Feb. 1-7 at 1-888-524-3578 (select language, then press 3-3-1) .

There is a schedule for when residents should call based on their last names:

Monday, Feb. 1 – Residents with last names beginning with A-C

– Residents with last names beginning with A-C Tuesday, Feb. 2 – D-G

– D-G Wednesday, Feb. 3 – H-L

– H-L Thursday, Feb. 4 – M-R

– M-R Friday, Feb. 5 – S-Z

– S-Z Saturday, Feb. 6 – ALL (A-Z)

– ALL (A-Z) Sunday, Feb. 7 – ALL (A-Z)

Residents are encouraged to pre-register online before calling to make the process easier.

"When residents call to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP, a worker will verify the applicant’s identity and residency, and obtain information about their income, resources and disaster-related expenses," a statement from the Department of Child and Family Services said. "Most applicants will be told on the phone immediately after completing their application and interview whether they have been approved to receive DSNAP and, if so, the amount of benefits they will receive. Applicants will also receive a letter by mail, confirming the eligibility decision made on their application."

