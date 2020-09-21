Dixie Beer is changing its name: Here's how you can vote for the change

Publicist Cleveland Spears said in light of the national conversation about racism and social justice, it’s time to cut ties with the name.

NEW ORLEANS — Dixie Brewing is asking for help to rename the iconic New Orleans beer.

It’s beer has been around for 113 years.

The brewery’s general manager Jim Birch admits in order for the company to be around another 100 years, the name has to change.

“As we were trying to make sure that we’re growing a brand that has the ability to cross states and to be throughout the country, it was a name that we realized just has too many negatives connotations,” Birch said.

There are several different theories about the origin of the nickname “Dixie.”

It’s been traced back to the Mason-Dixon Line that once divided North from South.

Another theory is that it came from $10 bills printed in New Orleans in the 1800s that were branded with "Dix," French for "ten," and known as "dixies."

Dixie is also a term that has been used to describe the old south during a time of slavery and the confederacy.

Publicist Cleveland Spears said in light of the national conversation about racism and social justice, it’s time to cut ties with the name.

“That’s what you’re seeing with the renaming of streets, the removal of monuments, and then with private companies like Dixie saying (they are) renaming and rebranding themselves because that’s part of our history, but it’s not to be celebrated or revered,” Spears said.

The brewery is located is in New Orleans East.

Owner Gayle Benson announced plans to rebrand it in June.

Now, locals and beer enthusiasts can weigh in on the new name.

“There’s so much more than just the name to us too,” Birch said. “We want to hear about the ideas. We want to incorporate the colorful history that is New Orleans into the name.”

We asked for some of your ideas.

They included Big Easy Brewery, Yeast in Da East, Jazz Beer, Pelican Brewing, Ya Mama N’em Beer and Lagniappe Brewery

There were also a lot of people who said the company should keep the name Dixie Beer.

Dixie hopes to announce the new name in mid-October. The new brand rollout set for Mardi Gras 2021.

