DOJ grants millions to NOPD in order to boost officer recruitment

“I truly appreciate what the DOJ has done for us to give is that opportunity for growth which we know we need that very badly, right now,” Ferguson said.

NEW ORLEANS — Seventeen new officers graduated from the New Orleans Police Academy Friday morning, ready to hit the streets.

“Today, we are taking up that calling to serve our fellow neighbor, to protect others and to be there when people need you the most,” said Officer Patrick Booth who was selected to speak for his recruit class.

In recent years, fewer and fewer men and women have been taking up the calling.

Right now, the NOPD has fewer than 1,100. It needs 1,500.

The U.S. Department of Justice is now kicking in $7.2 million to help hire more cops on the beat in the city.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says he hopes to use the grant to hire 30 more officers over the next three years.

“I truly appreciate what the DOJ has done for us to give is that opportunity for growth which we know we need that very badly, right now,” Ferguson said.

Michael Hecht, President and CEO of GNO, Inc., the regional economic development agency says building back the ranks of the NOPD is crucial to attracting new jobs to New Orleans.

“You can’t do economic development if people don’t feel safe in their homes and for their employees and with their children,” Hecht said.

Hecht said the city needs all of the above strategies to improve recruitment.

He believes pay is a factor and so is a law that makes it difficult for the NOPD to attract veteran officers from other departments.

“Right now, there’s a rule that says if you transfer from another department into NOPD, you don’t necessarily get to keep your rank,” Hecht said. “You have to take a step backward. Most people are reticent to do that.”

The local business community is stepping up to help the NOPD.

“We helped improve the license plate scanners that they have in the vehicles,” Hecht said. “Right now, we’re working with them on a program that would actually take retired officers and use them to investigate traffic accidents.”

In these tough times, NOPD Recruit Class 193 is a beacon of hope.

“This endeavor will challenge us, shape us and always keep up vigilant,” Booth said.

According to the DOJ, the city of Bogalusa also received more than $219,000 in community-police grants.