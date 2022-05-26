Don't expect twice-a-week trash pick up in New Orleans anytime soon, leaders say

"Obviously the struggles we're having with once a week collection, having those be smooth is a pre-requisite for moving back to twice a week collection."

NEW ORLEANS — As the sanitation department faces resource struggles, once-a-week trash pick up will likely remain in place for awhile.

Most of New Orleans hasn't had twice-a-week trash pick up since Ida and it might stay that way for a bit longer. Resource issues are hitting sanitation crews hard, which is limiting trash pick up to once a week.

The French Quarter and Downtown have waste collection everyday.

"There's a lot of trash cans spilled over, that could have been from the storm also," said Liam Katz, a recent Tulane graduate who lives Uptown.

He's a few blocks from Palmer Avenue, which Thursday was lined with trash, furniture and even a toilet along the sidewalks and street.

"It's definitely not always like this, this is way worse than I've ever seen it," Katz said. "This is definitely overwhelming because all the students are moving out. We all just graduated and are moving out of New Orleans so I think everyone just put their trash on the street. I have a feeling there will be a lot of backup and the trucks wont be able to keep up with it."

Right now Uptown, trash and recycling are scheduled for pickup once a week.

"I hear a lot of complaints from other people but I've never had a problem with it," Katz said.

The sanitation director address city council members Thursday to offer updates.

"Are there any discussions about returning to twice a week trash pick up?" Councilmember Leslie Harris asked Sanitation Director Matt Torri.

"Not in the immediate term as we're fighting these resource struggles," Torri said. "Obviously the struggles we're having with once a week collection, having those be smooth is a pre-requisite for moving back to twice a week collection."

In Service Area 1 that includes Uptown, Central City, and most of Mid-City, recycling has resumed. Trash pick up is scheduled for once a week and Torri said there are efforts to find new sub-contractors to help add crews.

"We've struggled mightily of late with just completing the once a week collection," he said. "Resources being the primary driver behind that."

Judith Crooks lives in Service Area 2 that includes New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and parts of Mid-City. Recycling still hasn't resumed and trash pick up is once a week.

"With recycling, they just dump it into the same trash bin so I've stopped sorting and recycling," Crooks said.

Thursday, the Sanitation Director shared with city council members the submitted proposals from waste collectors for Service Area 2. They will be scored next week to decide who will take over waste collection later this year. Whether it will be twice a week or once is still unknown.

Those proposals are as follows:

Service Area 2-West

(Lakeview, Gentilly, Mid-City)

Selection Committee Meeting May 31 (1p.m. - 3p.m.)

Submitted Proposals:

IV Waste, LLC

Ramelli Waste, LLC

River Birth Renewable Energy, LLC

Waste Pro of Louisiana, Inc

Service Area 2-East

(New Orleans East)

Selection Committee Meeting June 2 (1p.m. - 3p.m.)

Submitted Proposals: