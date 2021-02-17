DOTD: Drivers should avoid elevated roads, bridges due to icy conditions

According to the New Orleans Police Department, ice has been reported at at the following locations:

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana traffic officials asked drivers to avoid elevated roadways and bridges Wednesday morning after icy conditions shut down bridges and caused several crashes in the New Orleans area.

A light freezing rain passed over the city around 6:30 a.m., causing ice to form on several elevated overpasses. The New Orleans Police Department said ice caused a six-car crash on US 90B East near the Earhart exit.

Ice was also reported at the following locations:

US 90B E/Earhart - (6 vehicle accident )

I-610 E/St Bernard Exit

I-10 E/S Claiborne Ave.

Woodland Bridge from Gen DeGaulle to Belle Chasse

S. Claiborne/Superdome Exit

Huey P Long Bridge headed to the East Bank was briefly closed but reopened around 9 a.m. DOTD says there are still patches of ice on the bridge and drivers should drive slowly when on the bridge.

The Lapalco Bridge was also closed due to icy conditions.

In St. Charles Parish, the Des Allemands Bridge was closed but reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

DOTD Spokesperson Michael Vinsaneu said that crews are being deployed to salt the roadways to reopen.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until around 10 a.m. Vinsaneu said that the roads are expected to defrost once temperatures rise above 35 degrees.

Slow down and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

This is a developing story.

