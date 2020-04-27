NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and another hospitalized in a shooting in Algiers Monday night, NOPD officials said.

The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two adult male victims with gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the scene, NOPD officials said. The other was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities did not give any indication about a suspect or circumstances surrounding the shooting Monday night.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

