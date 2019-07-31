NEW ORLEANS — The lights are back on for residents of the Lower Garden District near the Pontchartrain Expressway after 2,500 Entergy customers lost power because of a downed shield wire.

What is a shield wire, you ask?

Shield wires are the highest wires on power lines. Rather than carrying electricity (like the wires below them), shield wires are designed to protect the lines from storms, taking lightning strikes in place of the connected wires on the line.

But according to Entergy repair crews, a shield wire fell on the energized wires below, shorting them and causing an outage around 11:45 a.m. About two hours later, crews were able to restore electricity to the area.

They're still investigating what caused the wire to fall.