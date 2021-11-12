Downtown agency hires new CEO after Cantrell aide controversy

Barbour’s appointment comes on the heels of a political controversy over the board’s hiring Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s former chief of staff, John Pourciau.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans’s downtown development agency has hired the head of an economic development group in Hollywood, Calif., as its new chief executive.

The Downtown Development District, a state agency that taxes downtown New Orleans properties and supports business development, voted unanimously to appoint Davon Barbour. The DDD hired Barbour away from the Hollywood Partnership, where he managed economic development in the Hollywood and the Sunset & Vine sections of Los Angeles.

Barbour was selected after the other finalist for the post, David Colligan from the Austin Economic Development Corp., withdrew his name from consideration Nov. 1.

Barbour’s appointment comes on the heels of a political controversy over the board’s hiring Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s former chief of staff, John Pourciau, to serve as the district’s interim CEO.

The DDD had already voted 8-0 to hire its longtime finance director, Anthony Carter, to be interim CEO when Cantrell called the DDD chairman at the time, Leo Marsh, and asked him not to sign Carter’s contract.

The mayor’s supporters on the board then tried to hire Pourciau instead, but failed to get a majority to support it after the board’s attorney warned that hiring Pourciau could be a conflict of interest because the DDD and Cantrell’s administration were fighting in court over the use of downtown taxes.

The commissioners tried again at the next meeting and hired Pourciau on a 6-3 vote. Commissioner Coleman Adler flipped from abstaining to voting to approve Pourciau, giving him the six votes necessary. A few days later, Marsh resigned from the board in protest.

Commissioner Gregory Curtis took over as board chairman and will now negotiate Barbour’s salary.

“Thank you all, commissioners,” Curtis said after the 7-0 vote to approve Barbour. “We’ve been through a rough year.”

Under the terms of his hiring as interim CEO, Pourciau can remain on staff at his salary of $150,000 for three more months. But he told WWL-TV he has a new job that begins in January.