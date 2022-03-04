Downtown loop of St. Charles streetcar line reopens this weekend

The route is set to reopen on Sunday, March 6.

NEW ORLEANS — The downtown loop of the St. Charles Streetcar line will reopen this weekend after being closed since last year.

The stretch of streetcar tracks was closed in 2021 so that crews could replace deteriorating asphalt pavement along the track with concrete. According to the RTA, that concrete will improve conditions on the tracks and repairs won't have to be made as often.

While the stretch of the St. Charles Streetcar line was closed, a bus has been taking riders along the route.

