Drive thru Hanukkah celebration draws crowds of cars

NEW ORLEANS — Hanukkah hit the halfway point on Sunday - Day 4 of 8 - but with the coronavirus pandemic forcing changes to nearly all holiday plans, the Jewish Community Center in Uptown New Orleans found a creative way to celebrate.

Instead of the typical indoor gathering of music, food and festivity, the JCC hosted a “Dreidels and Donuts” drive-by celebration that attracted more than 200 families.

So as cars rolled past mask-wearing volunteers, they were treated to Klezmer music by the Panorama Jazz Band, bubbles from a bubble machine and even a costumed dancing donut.

“This has been a year of really trying new things and thinking about programs that we've offered, how we can do it differently and safely,” said Rachel Zoller, assistant director of the JCC.



Fitting the title of the event, families were treated to a goodie bag that included a dreidel and dozen donuts, as well as chocolate coins called “gelt” and an explanation of the more than 2,000-year-old holiday and its traditions.

“It's a nice sentiment because Hanukkah is a really community-related thing,” said 12-year-old Lexie as she drove by with her parents and younger brother.

While the drive-by festival was safe and socially distanced, it struck a communal chord fitting with the shared nature of the celebration.