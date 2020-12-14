Drive thru Hanukkah celebration draws crowds of cars

NEW ORLEANS — Hanukkah hit the halfway point on Sunday - Day 4 of 8 - but with the coronavirus pandemic forcing changes to nearly all holiday plans, the Jewish Community Center in Uptown New Orleans found a creative way to celebrate.
Instead of the typical indoor gathering of music, food and festivity, the JCC hosted a “Dreidels and Donuts” drive-by celebration that attracted more than 200 families.
So as cars rolled past mask-wearing volunteers, they were treated to Klezmer music by the Panorama Jazz Band, bubbles from a bubble machine and even a costumed dancing donut.
“This has been a year of really trying new things and thinking about programs that we've offered, how we can do it differently and safely,” said Rachel Zoller, assistant director of the JCC.
Fitting the title of the event, families were treated to a goodie bag that included a dreidel and dozen donuts, as well as chocolate coins called “gelt” and an explanation of the more than 2,000-year-old holiday and its traditions.
“It's a nice sentiment because Hanukkah is a really community-related thing,” said 12-year-old Lexie as she drove by with her parents and younger brother.
While the drive-by festival was safe and socially distanced, it struck a communal chord fitting with the shared nature of the celebration.
Valerie Posner brought her four-year-old Corinne, who attends preschool at the Uptown New Orleans institution.
“I think it's great,” Posner said. “The JCC has put so much effort into making things normal this year. And this is so fun for the kids to hear the band and see all their teachers and some of the staff members and get some donuts and celebrate Hanukkah together as a community.”
“We wanted to do something fun,” Zoller said, “and food is something that everybody loves and comes here for. And of course, New Orleans is known for music and the JCC is known for offering top-notch performances.”