NEW ORLEANS — Drive-thru testing in New Orleans will end this week, allowing the state to move those resources to other parishes in need of more testing.

According to Collin Arnold, New Orleans’ Director of Homeland Security, Friday, April 10, will be the final day for drive-thru testing in New Orleans.

“There’s still plenty of options for Orleans residents to get free testing moving forward,” Arnold said.

Drive-thru testing will still take place at the Alerio Center in Jefferson Parish. Free testing will still be available to through hospitals, clinics and mobile testing sites currently being set up.

"The program will now move to other parishes," Arnold said. "Our neighbors and friends can ramp up their testing."

Officials did not say where in Louisiana the testing sites would be moved.

About 13,000 people were tested through drive-thru testing in New Orleans, which is a major part of why New Orleans leads the nation in people tested per capita.

RELATED: JP drive-thru testing site closed Thursday, Lakefront Arena site opening late

RELATED: Coronavirus hitting River Parishes hard with some of the highest death rates in the country

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.