Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Caesars Superdome: NOPD

S. Claiborne is currently closed at the bottom of the ramp, as police continue investigating the crash.

NEW ORLEANS — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic collision near Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving, a police spokesperson said.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department's Sixth District were sent to respond to reports of an accident on the S. Claiborne I-10 E on-ramp around 8:33 a.m. Thursday.

When NOPD officers got to the scene, they found a car crashed in the barrier splitting the I-10 on-ramp and an off-ramp to Poydras Street and Caesars Superdome.

The driver was the only person in the car.

S. Claiborne is currently closed at the bottom of the ramp, as police continue investigating the crash.