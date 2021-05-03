x
18-year-old rescued after car goes airborne, plunges into Lake Pontchartrain

An officer said he saw the car driving at a high speed when it drove through the intersection, hit the concrete barrier, causing the car to go airborne into the lake
NEW ORLEANS — An 18-year-old man was rescued by Orleans Levee District police officers after he lost control of his car and plunged into Lake Pontchartrain on Thursday evening. 

According to the Flood Protection Authority, the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. An officer said he saw the car driving at a high speed when it drove through the intersection, hit the concrete barrier, causing the car to go airborne into the lake.

“The officer grabbed his floatation device and threw it to the victim who was pulled ashore by the officer and another witness nearby,” a statement from the organization said.

The 18-year-old driver said his brake light came on as he approached the intersection and the malfunction caused him to lose control of the car. He was given a ticket for careless operation.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital for further examination. The car is reportedly still submerged in the lake.

