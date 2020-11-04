NEW ORLEANS — To men were killed in a crash in New Orleans East Friday after one of their cars veered into the opposite lanes of Chef Mentuer Highway.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 25700 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The drivers of both vehicles were described as adult men. Neither was identified pending notification of their next of kin.

Police said one of the men was driving westbound on the highway in a black Cadilac when he veered into the eastbound lanes, striking a black Chevy truck. Police said they were still investigating why the Cadilac drove into the wrong lanes.

Neither vehicle had passengers.

Blood and alcohol tests were pending Saturday morning, NOPD officials said.

