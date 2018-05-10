NEW ORLEANS -- It's been an ongoing problem in New Orleans East -- residents say the lack of street lights creates a dangerous situation.

In January, two fatal accidents occurred on I-10 near Morrison Road, where the issue of no lights is considered to be part of the problem.

The lights were replaced shortly after those accidents, but this issue has been going on for years. Back in 2014, city officials found nearly $2 million to fix the city's street lights, specifically along I-10 in the East. The lights have been repaired in the area multiple times, but once again are out.

Monday a resident learned first hand just how dangerous it can be driving in the area when his car broke down at night. Richard Bourgeois was driving on Paris Road at the Lake Forest Boulevard exit Monday night when his tire blew.

"I pulled over as fast as I could and when I turned the lights off it was pitch black and my first thought was 'I can't wait for a tow truck, I can't wait for someone to come get me I just have to get out of this area,'" Bourgeois said.

Fearing for his safety, Richard left his car and returned in the morning to find the car windows were broken and the car battery was gone.

"If there was lighting back there I would have felt more safe and waited for a tow truck or waited for someone to come and I could have gotten that situation taken care of and my car wouldn't have been vandalized," Bourgeois said.

While his car can be repaired, Richard is concerned about other drivers. He says the lack of lighting creates a dangerous situation.

"It doesn't compare honestly to any part of the city," Bourgeois said. "I think the east is largely ignored but that back road, that Paris road over by that bridge is very much ignored it's pitch black."

Ask other drivers in the east and they'll agree.

"It's an isolated area that's really not being taken care of and cared for," Russell Haywood said.

Another resident didn't want to give her name, but agreed.

"We need to fix that because it's dangerous you don't know what's popping out, people's cars get flipped over a lot," she said.

This has been an ongoing problem in the East for years, and residents can't help but take it personally.

"New Orleans East doesn't seem to be that much of a priority for the city," Haywood said. "It doesn't feel very good."

With nothing changing, residents are left wondering why

WWL TV reached out to the city Thursday morning and had not heard back by the time the story aired at 10 p.m.

© 2018 WWL