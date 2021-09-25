Duplex damaged after 2-alarm fire in Bywater

NOFD said crews worked fast to get the fire under control at 4:36 p.m. and were able to keep it from spreading to the neighboring buildings.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two-alarm blaze in the Bywater area Saturday.

According to the fired department, at around 4:07 p.m. they responded to a fire at a two-story duplex located at France and Burgundy Street.

The first company arrived at 4:13 p.m. but called for a second alarm soon after seeing the fire coming out of the second floor of the building.

Due to the size and main location of the blaze, the second floor, firefighters said they conducted a primary search and began an "aggressive interior attack on the fire".

NOFD said crews worked fast to get the fire under control at 4:36 p.m. and were able to keep it from spreading to the neighboring buildings.

The upstairs part of the building suffered significant fire damage while the first floor suffered mostly water damage.

In total, 16 fire units carrying 38 responders were on the scene to help put out the fire.