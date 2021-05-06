'Dying infrastructure', New Orleans residents hope the President's new plan can stop use of EMD's

“It’s a symptom of dying infrastructure what we’re seeing right now,” said Melissa Lilly, a board member with the Carrollton-Riverbend Neighborhood Association.

NEW ORLEANS — As the President and city leaders made their rounds on the inside of the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board’s Carrollton plant, it’s the people who live on the outside, like Johnny Wilson, who hopes federal money can help the city’s failing infrastructure.

“It’s bad. We can’t rest,” said Wilson. “If I’m outside I have to sit outside here normally with earplugs.”

Earplugs, because sitting on his porch comes with a view of these diesel generators, called EMD's and when they’re running, you know it.

“When they cut them on it’s rough out here. You can’t even hear yourself talking.

"You can’t hear anything. If a car passed right there you can’t even hear it,” said Wilson pointing to the street just feet from his front steps.

The generators are meant to be used as backup power supplies but often used as main power sources to run the city’s water and drainage pumps, especially when it rains. That’s because the main turbines either can’t keep up or aren’t working.

“It’s a symptom of dying infrastructure what we’re seeing right now,” said Melissa Lilly, a board member with the Carrollton-Riverbend Neighborhood Association.

Lilly lives about two blocks from the plant and hopes the President’s infrastructure plan will pump in some help and drain out the noise. She hopes any federal money is used with the neighborhood in mind.

“This infrastructure is dying and if we don’t do something about it, it can really cause problems for a much greater number of people than just our neighborhood,” said Lilly.

Back on Wilson’s porch, he said the city has been no help but hopes the president’s visit will be.

“I pray it settles this thing down, get it back down to where it’s supposed to be,” said Wilson.