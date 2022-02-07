Suspect identified in Edna Karr student's muder

Anyone with information on Tyrese Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300, or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orlean

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are seeking a 19-year-old man who they believe is responsible for killing an Edna Karr High School student in a shooting in Algiers last month.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Tyrese Carter, 19, is wanted in the killing of 18-year-old Keyron Ross on Jan. 26 in the 3800 block of Texas Drive near Behrman Highway. Ross was struck by at least one round and later died at a hospital.

The shooting happened two days after basketball teams from Edna Karr and Eleanor McMain Secondary School joined together before their game to pray for peace in their community and end violence.

The police department said homicide unit detectives positivity identified Carter as being responsible for the shooting. He is wanted on one count of second-degree murder. Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300, or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Edna Karr leaders described Ross as a leader among students. He was a member of the school’s football and basketball teams and was on track to graduate with aspirations of attending college.

“He was a scholar. He was a joker,” said Jamar McKneely, CEO of Inspirte NOLA Charter Schools. “He definitely worked hard every day. As a student, he was one that definitely motivated other students to be better.”