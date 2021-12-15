Lawmakers reach deal on Superdome renovation plan

The administration describes the Superdome upgrades as key to striking a new deal to keep the Saints in the state for decades.

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration and Louisiana’s legislative leaders appear to have struck a deal to use $27 million in federal pandemic aid to help pay for a portion of the renovations to the New Orleans Superdome.

The federal money and a companion plan to let the Superdome manager pay off a state debt early go before two panels for approval Thursday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Senate President Page Cortez, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said they have agreed on the outlines of the plan.